Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 328,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Adyen has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

