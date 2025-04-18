Capital International Sarl Acquires 1,977 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

