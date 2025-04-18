Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,169 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.12% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2 %

MWA stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

