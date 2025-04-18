NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 400,173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 393.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,173 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,731,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,382 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

