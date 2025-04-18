4,853 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3,329.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 342,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 332,903 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.