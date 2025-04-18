4,853 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3,329.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 342,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 332,903 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.