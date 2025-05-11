Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

SSL stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Sasol has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 2,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sasol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 68,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 364,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

