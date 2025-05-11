Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813,009.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

