AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells £118,800 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £118,800 ($158,041.77).

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30), for a total value of £117,600 ($156,445.39).

On Wednesday, April 16th, John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.25), for a total value of £940,000 ($1,250,498.87).

AO World stock opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.67. AO World plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.15 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.40 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of £565.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

