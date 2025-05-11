StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 185.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

