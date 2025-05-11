StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
