Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
Forward Industries stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
