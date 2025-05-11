Power Integrations (POWI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $350,259.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,268,564.90. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $65,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,081.18. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

