GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 1.9 %

JOB opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.10. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

