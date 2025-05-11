Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

