Belive Holdings’ Quiet Period Will End on May 14th (NASDAQ:BLIV)

Belive’s (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 14th. Belive had issued 2,450,000 shares in its public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $9,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Belive Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIV opened at $4.27 on Friday. Belive has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
About Belive
