British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £132.80 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,320 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £132.80 ($176.67).
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,191.32 ($42.45) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,416 ($45.44). The company has a market capitalization of £70.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,027.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.85) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.