British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £132.80 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,320 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £132.80 ($176.67).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,191.32 ($42.45) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,416 ($45.44). The company has a market capitalization of £70.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,027.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.85) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a GBX 60.06 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.08%.

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.