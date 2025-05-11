Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

About Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,377,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,146,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6,256.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,907,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

