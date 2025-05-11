CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

