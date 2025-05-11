CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVV stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.