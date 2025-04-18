Callodine Capital Management LP Has $26.17 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 5.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,485 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.