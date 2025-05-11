Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Embecta’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Embecta Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $12.00 on Friday. Embecta has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $697.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

