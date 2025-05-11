Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 379,800 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

