Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,399 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 0.71% of Axos Financial worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

