Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (ABLLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on May 15th

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABLLL stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.