Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $473.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

