Promising Cannabis Stocks To Consider – May 10th

Turning Point Brands, Gibraltar Industries, Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the legal marijuana industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution and ancillary products or services. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast-growing medical and recreational cannabis markets. However, their performance can be highly volatile due to shifting regulations, market competition and public policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 333,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 193,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,223. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,743,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $429.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 488,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

