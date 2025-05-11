Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 28th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

