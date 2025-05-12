Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Malvern International Trading Down 5.1%

MLVN opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Monday. Malvern International has a 12 month low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.03.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

