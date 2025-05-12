Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern International (LON:MLVNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Malvern International Trading Down 5.1%

MLVN opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Monday. Malvern International has a 12 month low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.03.

Malvern International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

