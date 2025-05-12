9,258 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

