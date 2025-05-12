LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

