Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after acquiring an additional 488,181 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.