Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

