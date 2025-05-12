483,231 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 483,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,665,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

