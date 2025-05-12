Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $16.61 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,457,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after buying an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 655,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

