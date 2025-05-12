Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,966 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Penumbra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,270.72. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,959,983 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $297.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

