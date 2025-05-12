Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,043 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 12.6%

NYSE CDE opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

