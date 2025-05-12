LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 383 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $387.74 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

