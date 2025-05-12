Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,061,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

