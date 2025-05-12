TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.06 million.

TaskUs Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

