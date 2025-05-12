Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys 80,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

