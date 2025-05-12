Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

ETR opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

