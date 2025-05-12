Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

