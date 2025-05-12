Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
About Ikena Oncology
