MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MIN opened at $2.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.