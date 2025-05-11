MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

