Chardan Capital Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 44.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,777,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 243,438 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 147,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 266.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

