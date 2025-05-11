Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 44.8 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,777,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 243,438 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 147,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

