Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 9,139 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

