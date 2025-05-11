Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Posts Earnings Results

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.31), Zacks reports.
Creative Medical Technology stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.90.
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
