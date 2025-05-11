Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Posts Earnings Results

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.31), Zacks reports.

Creative Medical Technology stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.90.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

