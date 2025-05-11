JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 43,412 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,412 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 12.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $35,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $92.76 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

