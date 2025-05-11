Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Issues Earnings Results

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

