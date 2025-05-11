TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

