Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after buying an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.