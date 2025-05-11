Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.