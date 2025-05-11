Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVF stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
